Schlepfield Wednesday manager Joseph Vanner believes his side can still achieve their pre-season aim of winning silverware this season after watching them battle back from 1-0 down to claim a hard-fought 2-1 win over Wolverhampstead Wanderers.
Sunday morning’s Maccabi GB Southern Football League Championship clash brought together two teams languishing in the bottom four of the table.
However, after conceding first, a headed equaliser from Ethan Miller and Ollie Rokenson penalty saw them claim just their third league victory of the season.
Vanner said: “I thought we played very well for the majority of the game. After falling behind, we picked ourselves back up, took control of the ball and scored twice before half-time.
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