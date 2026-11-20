“After that it was game management and making sure we came away with the win, which we did and full credit to all the lads for doing so.”

Vanner was convinced that the final scoreline was a fair reflection of how the game panned out.

He continued: “It was close at times, we maybe could’ve scored one or two more, but we just weren’t clinical enough.

“But a couple of top saves from Jamie Gordon kept us in front and ultimately helped us to win the game.”

The dogged nature of the performance gives him confidence his side will now secure a trophy at the end of the season.

“I think we’re on the right track for sure,” he said. “We’ve played some very good teams this season and hopefully we can get on a good run of wins, which will see us move up the table.

“We’ve got all the cups still to compete for so are definitely on track for our pre-season expectations.”

Dani Lazard scored for Wanderers, for whom Jenson Harris, commenting on his side’s start to the season, said: “We’re disappointed with recent results, but feel are close to building something. Performances have been promising, now we just need results to follow – which was always going to take time with a new manager and a squad overhaul.”

Redbridge B continue to lead the way at the top of the table on goal difference. They beat Rapid Viennas 2-1 at the weekend with an own goal and Daniel Gillary’s strike seeing them also maintain their unbeaten start to their league campaign. They’re joined on 16 points by Hampstead Ducks, who won 3-1 at Mill Hill Minyan thanks to goals Chase Calvert, Eli Greenbaum and a Jack Grossman penalty. Ducks manager Jacob Summerfield said: “We played really well, controlled large parts of the game with quick football and clever passing, and were also clinical in key moments.”

Beiter Bushey are a point off the top four as two goals from Mark Pearce helped them to a 4-0 win at Scrabble. Jason Morris and Bailey Class netted their other two.

Bochur Juniors arguably claimed the result of the day, making it three wins in three by beating third-placed Chopped Villa 3-1. After falling behind early on, Mikey Selby, Chaim Bordon and Akiva Solomon all found the back of the net.

Manager Joel Ucko said: “We went a goal down early, had several key players missing, but rolled our sleeves up and had a proper go. I thought this game showed just how far we’ve come physically and in our togetherness.” Marc Smith scored for Villa.

Brady claimed a much-needed win in their bid to move off the bottom of the table as two goals in the first seven minutes from Leo Style helped them to a 3-2 win at Temple Fortune. Zak Nyman scored their third goal. Adam Grossman replied twice for the beaten hosts.

Geez Park Rangers moved to within five points off top spot in the Premier League thanks to a 4-0 win at Stoke Salmon. Max Kyte, Tyler Smith, Mikey Perkins and Ethan Kessel all found the back of the net. Manager Max Diamond said: “It was a good win. Fair play to Salmon, who battled hard but received a red card on the 55th minute, which totally swung the game in our direction. But we provided some clinical finishing in the second half to run out deserved winners.”

Hendon claimed their first league win of the season, thumping Stopinsky 5-2. Akiva Restan, Jack Naftalin, Zac Garbacz, Rocky Spitzer and Chaim Korman all got on the scoresheet, with Spitzer also claiming three assists.

Manager Jonathan Lubin said: “We performed brilliantly, out-ran and out-battled them to win second ball after second ball and absorbed much of the pressure thrown our way. In the final third we were clinical, creating high-quality chances and finished them well.

“After a tough start to the season, the boys continue turning up each week, put in the yards in training, and today was the just reward.”

The two games played in this week’s Maccabi Masters Football League, saw victories for the top-two sides.

Maccabi London Lions maintained their one-point lead at the top of the table with doubles from Mitch Young and Jonny Keterman the highlights of a 6-2 win at Hendon Harriers.

Andy Levy and Richard Salmon made it a sweet six, with Dan Stock scoring both Harriers goals.

Brady keep the pressure on the leaders as Dan Ezra’s strike, coupled with an own goal, saw them beat St John’s Wood Tigers 2-0.