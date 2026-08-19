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From London to Alaska, Chabad-style

The rabbi of West Hampstead Chabad writes how journeying to a destination thousands of miles away brought him and his fellow travellers closer to Hashem

August 19, 2026 13:28
The West Hampstead Chabad group in front of a glacier (Photo: courtesy)
The West Hampstead Chabad group in front of a glacier (Photo: courtesy)

By

Rabbi Dovid Katz

9 min read
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For the past 15 years, Chabad of West Hampstead has been taking members of the community far beyond the familiar. Together we have trekked to Machu Picchu, Everest Base Camp, Mount Meru, the Himalayas of India, the Great Wall of China and many other extraordinary destinations.

People often ask why. The answer has never really been about the mountains. When you spend days together away from everyday life, often with little or no phone signal or wi-fi, something remarkable happens. Conversations become deeper. Friendships become stronger. Relationships that last a lifetime are forged.

Standing in Hashem’s magnificent world, surrounded by creation at its most awe-inspiring, reminds us how small we are and how great our Creator is. The physical challenges reveal strengths within us that we never knew existed.

This year we decided to do something different. Rather than another expedition focused purely on trekking, we chose a destination that would combine hiking with fishing, glacier cruises, bush planes and ATV adventures. Alaska seemed the perfect choice.

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Topics:

West Hampstead Chabad

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