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From Hasmonean to Hong Kong: the headteacher who spent nearly two decades at the helm of the ‘jewel in the crown’ of Hong Kong’s Jewish community

Rachel Friedmann found the role of headteacher at Hong Kong’s only Jewish school 17 years ago through an ad in the JC – a position which is now available once again

August 12, 2026 12:01
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Rachel Friedmann at one of the school's American-style graduation ceremonies (photo: Carmel School Hong Kong)

By

Ben Conway

8 min read
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“It is very high achieving, and at its core, it has the philosophy, the beliefs, and the unity of Judaism.”

Rachel Friedmann is describing the unique Carmel School on Hong Kong Island where, in the summer of 2027, she will call time on nearly two decades as its headteacher.

She has overseen the school, which “consistently punches way above its weight”, since 2009, when the first students began attending the new high school campus.

Prior to Carmel, she spent more than three decades at Hasmonean High School in London, where she “fell in love with Jewish education”.

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Topics:

Hong Kong

Jewish schools

Headteacher

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