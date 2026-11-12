Friends of the Sick to close after eight decades

Friends of the Sick, also known by its Hebrew name Chevrat Bikkur Cholim, has announced that it is to close at the end of January.
The charity's trustees said the decision had been made “reluctantly”, after concluding that it could no longer operate independently on a sustainable basis.
They said its remaining assets would be transferred to Jewish Care, which would provide a more effective way of continuing to support those in need.
In a statement on their website, Friends of the Sick wrote: “The trustees [of Friends of the Sick] carefully considered a range of options before concluding that winding down Friends of the Sick as an independent organisation and transferring its remaining assets to Jewish Care offered the best solution. Jewish Care was chosen because of the two charities’ longstanding relationship, shared values and compatible charitable purposes.”
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