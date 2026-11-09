Food for 1,600 hungry students? No problem – as long as there are no bugs in the lettuce

Anyone who knows me will know that I hardly have the organisational skills to make a bagel, so I wasn’t overly optimistic about how I would help cater for 1,600 hungry students at JFS.
But that is exactly where my Day In The Life series had brought me – into the kosher kitchen of the largest Jewish school in Europe, just before lunchtime.
I was quickly introduced to KLBD shomer Syd Braham, who explained to me how he starts his morning.
“I come in at 7am, check the fridge for anything untoward leftover from the night before, light up the gas and switch on the ovens as according to Jewish law, that has to be done by a Jewish person.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.