Finchley Progressive announces new rabbi

Finchley Progressive Synagogue (FPS) has announced its new rabbi.

Rabbi Elliott Karstadt will be taking over from Rabbi Rebecca Birk, who will be taking up the pulpit at the Liberal Jewish Synagogue.

Rabbi Karstadt, a long-standing member of FPS, will be stepping down from his rabbinical role at Alyth Synagogue after six years, to join the Finchley community in April.

Rabbi Karstadt said he was “delighted” to be coming back to FPS, which he described as “a remarkable community”, adding: “FPS has played a profound role in my development as a rabbi…I am privileged to follow in the footsteps of four exceptional rabbis, each of whom has shaped my understanding of Jewish leadership in different ways.