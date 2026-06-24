Fifty years of Jewish social action

British Jewry’s first social justice charity is marking its 50th anniversary this year. The Jewish Social Responsibility Council, as originally named, was founded in 1976 by an idealistic PhD student from Chicago in her mid-20s, Edie Friedman, who went on to run it for 46 years.
“In the old days, it was me and a little typewriter in a bedsit in Leeds,” she recalled. There were moments amid its struggle for funding when “on a Tuesday it seemed this was the end, and then on Wednesday, something would happen”.
But now, after a number of permutations, it has consolidated its position as HIAS+JCORE, as the “Jewish voice at the table” on issues of asylum and refugees, following the tie-up in 2022 between the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society from the USA and what had morphed into the Jewish Council for Racial Equality.
“In some ways, I think the community has become more relaxed, more at ease in realising it has something to say about asylum and refugee issues, so that’s been very positive,” Dr Friedman, its honorary president, said.
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