‘Fashionista’ Henny celebrates 103rd birthday in style

After moving to Belgium to escape Germany after Kristallnacht, she fled to the UK on the Kindertransport with her brother and sister in 1939. While her father was tragically deported to Sobibor and subsequently murdered, her mother managed to escape and was eventually united with Henny in Britain, where they settled.

Henny taught herself English and joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service, becoming a driver for a munitions factory in Westcliff-on-Sea.

Following her 100th birthday, Henny was presented with her Defence Medal, War Medal 1939-45, and HM Armed Forces Veteran Badge, thanks to an AJEX campaign which reunites veterans with their medals. She went on to feature in the Ministry of Defence’s VE Day campaign, which celebrated World War Two veterans over 80 years later.

Henny Franks (Photo: Courtesy)

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In a heartwarming poem to mark Henny’s 103rd birthday, Francine Libert, Jewish Care’s Holocaust Survivors’ Centre programme coordinator described her as “the sharpest fashionista you'll ever know”.

Henny’s love of fashion began soon after the war ended, and, inheriting her father’s tailoring skills, she became a dressmaker in London, even making her own dress for her wedding to her husband, Maurice, in 1957. The couple were married for half a century and had two children and three grandchildren.

Henny’s fashionista status has certainly not faded with age, and she recently walked the runway for GIFT’s “Beyond the Label” fashion show in a dress she designed herself. In her poetic tribute to Henny, Libert wrote: “While others wear slippers and cardigans grey, our Henny is rocking a runway display.”

Age has also done nothing to deplete her wit, with Henny humorously reflecting: “I'm 103 years old, and I don't look it, but my bones know exactly how old I am! The reason I got old like this is because I belong to the Holocaust Survivors' Centre – while they’re alive, I’m alive.”

Henny Franks, 103, with staff members from Jewish Care's Holocaust Survivors' Centre (Photo: Jewish Care

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Daniel Carmel-Brown, chief executive of Jewish Care, said: “Everyone who meets Henny is inspired by her warmth, resilience and positivity. She has overcome unimaginable challenges, served this country with pride and continues to enrich the lives of those around her every day.”

He said Henny embodied “the spirit of our cherished Holocaust Survivors' Centre community and reminds us all of the importance of friendship, connection and living life with purpose”.

Melanie Gotlieb, centre and outreach coordinator at the centre, described Henny as "truly one of a kind”, adding: “She brings joy, laughter and energy wherever she goes, whether she's sharing memories, enjoying a chat with friends or showing off one of her fabulous outfits.”

Tributes were also paid by AJEX, with chief executive Fiona Palmer, saying: “We wish Henny the most wonderful year ahead. We are in awe of all she does and her determination. Coming to the UK and serving in the HM Armed Forces as a teenager is hard to imagine and an inspiration. Happy birthday Henny!”