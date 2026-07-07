‘Fashionista’ Henny celebrates 103rd birthday in style

Henny Franks is regarded by many who know her as “a true fashionista” – a label that can perhaps only be earned from possessing over 100 years of sartorial know-how.
The “much-loved and active member” of Jewish Care’s Holocaust Survivors’ Centre in north-west London last week blew out the candles on her birthday cake for the 103rd time at a garden party thrown by the centre.
She was joined by other members as well as representatives from AJEX and the Chelsea Pensioners and received gifts ranging from 120 roses to a huge personalised birthday card.
Henny was born on June 29, 1923, in Cologne, and the majority of her teenage years were overshadowed by the growing persecution of German Jewish life in the 1930s and 1940s.
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