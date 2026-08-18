Elliott didn’t just take photos. He allowed us to be seen

For almost three years, there was one person you could expect to see at almost every Stop The Hate event – Elliott Franks, camera in hand.
Whether there were thousands marching through central London or a handful of us standing in the rain, Elliott was there.
Over time, he stopped feeling like a photographer who came to cover our events and simply became part of them. Part of us. That is what makes losing him so hard.
Stop The Hate has always been about showing up. Elliott understood that better than most because he always showed up too. Week after week, event after event, he stood alongside us, documenting moments of anger, defiance, solidarity and, sometimes, enormous joy.
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