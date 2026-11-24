In conversation with TV presenter Rachel Riley at the Shalva UK annual dinner, Eli said that before October 7, his family had helped support people with special needs.

“Lianne raised [our daughters] with this kindness and care for others. Noiya volunteered with kids with special needs for around three years before October 7, and Yahel had a really good friend with special needs from Be’eri.”

Eli Sharabi with his wife, Lianne, and two daughters,Yahel and Noiya [Missing Credit]

His wife, who was from Bristol, and whose parents, Gillian and Peter, and brother, Stephen, were at the dinner, had also volunteered with children with special needs.

During the interview, Riley told guests that even in captivity, Eli had said to his fellow captives that – following a visit to Shalva in 2017 – if he was ever freed, he wanted to support the charity.

Just two weeks after his release, he approached the charity.

Talking about why it was so important to him to connect his family to the Shalva project, Eli said: “A week after my release, I went to their graves. First of all, I apologised that I didn’t protect them well and secondly, I promised them that I wouldn’t let anyone forget them. And that’s what I’m doing, [travelling] all over the world, [talking about] the book [‘Hostage’] and now supporting this amazing [Shalva] project. This is my way to keep their memory alive and of helping others in their memory.”

Asked by Riley what he wanted other people to know about his family, Eli said: “We had a very, very peaceful, normal family life in Be’eri, raising Noiya and Yahel in this magical place, with lots and lots of friends. They grew up and became really, really amazing teenagers.”

(l-r) Andrew Raphaely (Trustee), Yochanan Samuels (CEO Shalva), Simon Sterling (Dinner Chair), Debbie Fisher (Chair of UK Trustees), Eli Sharabi, Kalman Samuels (Founder) Lewis Bloch (UK CEO) Karen Myers (Trustee) and Itamar Shevach (Dep CEO) [Missing Credit]

Despite the trauma of his wife, daughters and older brother being murdered and spending nearly 500 days held hostage, Eli said that he still found reasons to be happy. “I enjoy simple things in life – being around Shabbat dinner with my family means a lot to me, something I was praying for 50 metres underground. To have a hot shower every day is something amazing, and not to have chains around my legs. Freedom is priceless.”

Eli was interviewed alongside Shana Alon Fleszler, whose daughter Noa, 12, attends Shalva’s after-school activities.

Noa is the only person believed to have her particular chromosomal condition, known as 3Q29 dup and 5Q35.3 del, which impacts her development.

Shana, who was later joined on stage by Noa and her son, Yair, 16, paid tribute to Shalva. Recalling her first visit there, she said: “Finally, there was a place where people can understand me and a place where [Noa] isn’t different. She can finally find herself.[My whole family] see Shalva as part of our home.”

Asked by Riley what she enjoyed about going to Shalva, answering in a mix of English and Hebrew, with Eli interpreting, Noa said: “Seeing my friends and going to Gymboree.”

Guests also heard from Leanne’s mother, who said how inspired she had been by a visit to Shalva in Jerusalem, Kalman Samuel, who founded Shalva with his wife Malki in 1990, and dinner chair Simon Sterling.

The event, which hosted 300 guests, raised in excess of £850,000. Heads of the charity said they were hoping to reach the £1 million mark once all outstanding donations and pledges had been received.

Sterling said afterwards: “This was the most successful Shalva dinner ever in terms of funds raised. We owe enormous gratitude to Eli Sharabi, Rachel Riley, Shana, Yair and Noa Alon Fleszler for their contribution to the evening. The Shalva Sharabi Family Centre is going to be a game-changer, bringing world class care, opportunity and healing to the South of Israel.”

For further information about the Shalva centre in Ashkelon and how to support it, click here