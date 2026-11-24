Former hostage Eli Sharabi has revealed that his wife and daughters’ compassion for people with special needs was what inspired him to support the building of a new Shalva centre in their memory.
Eli’s British-born wife, Lianne, and his daughters, Noiya, 16, and Yahel, 13, were murdered on October 7 by terrorists who infiltrated Kibbutz Be’eri, and Eli was taken hostage by Hamas.
He was freed in February 2025 after 491 days in Gaza, only then discovering the fate of his wife and children. His oldest brother, Yossi, was also taken hostage and killed in captivity, with his body later being released.
Since being freed, Eli has been helping to raise funds for a state-of-the-art Shalva centre for disability care in Ashkelon, modelled on the Shalva National Centre in Jerusalem. The new building will be called the Shalva Sharabi Family Centre.
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