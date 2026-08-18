Edgware and Hendon Reform first UK shul to join global inclusion network

She said: “Becoming a Hidden Disabilities Sunflower organisation is an important milestone for EHRS. We want everyone who comes through our doors to feel that they belong, that they are understood and that they can ask for support without judgement. Inclusion is an ongoing journey, and we are committed to continually learning, listening and improving.”

As a Sunflower organisation, EHRS is delivering training to its staff team on hidden disabilities, which, said Koster, would be extended to EHRS volunteers and lay leaders over the coming months.

This would “[help] to ensure that the commitment to inclusion becomes embedded throughout every aspect of community life”, she said.

The Senitt sensory room at EHRS (Photo: EHRS)

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Koster added: “The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is more than a symbol. It communicates that EHRS recognises that not every disability is visible [and] understands that individuals may need additional support.”

As part of their efforts to improve accessibility, the EHRS launched the state-of-the-art Senitt Sensory Room three years ago. The space is used by a wide range of groups as a breakout area during events and services, as well as by the synagogue’s on-site Nagila nursery.

The shul also invited organisation Electric Umbrella, which promotes inclusion through music, to their Kaytana summer camp and runs support groups for parents and grandparents of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), working together with Norwood.