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Edgware and Hendon Reform first UK shul to join global inclusion network

The Sunflowers scheme champions people with hidden disabilities

August 18, 2026 17:35
Entrance of EHRS, showing it is a Sunflower organisation (Photo: EHRS)
Entrance of EHRS, showing it is a Sunflower organisation (Photo: EHRS)

By

Jake Levy

1 min read
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A Progressive congregation has become the first synagogue in the UK to join an international scheme that supports people with hidden disabilities.

Edgware and Hendon Reform Synagogue (EHRS) is now a Hidden Disabilities Sunflower organisation, joining a network of thousands of places around the world which make provisions for people with non-visible conditions, such as autism, anxiety, dementia or chronic pain.

People with a hidden disability sometimes wear a lanyard or pin with a sunflower in public places to make others aware they may need extra support.

Sarah Koster, head of development and engagement for families at EHRS, told the JC that being a Sunflower organisation was another step towards increasing inclusion.

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Topics:

Edgware and Hendon Reform

Inclusion

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