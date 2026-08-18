Edgware and Hendon Reform first UK shul to join global inclusion network

A Progressive congregation has become the first synagogue in the UK to join an international scheme that supports people with hidden disabilities.
Edgware and Hendon Reform Synagogue (EHRS) is now a Hidden Disabilities Sunflower organisation, joining a network of thousands of places around the world which make provisions for people with non-visible conditions, such as autism, anxiety, dementia or chronic pain.
People with a hidden disability sometimes wear a lanyard or pin with a sunflower in public places to make others aware they may need extra support.
Sarah Koster, head of development and engagement for families at EHRS, told the JC that being a Sunflower organisation was another step towards increasing inclusion.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.