EcoJudaism plants the seeds for rain garden on Brent Cross Flyover

The project was launched last Sunday, along with a fundraiser for the charity and an awards ceremony for synagogues, schools and community partners which had shown a commitment to Jewish environmental responsibility.

EcoJudaism’s Gold Award went to the “green teams” of five high-performing synagogues involved in the charity’s Sustainability Action Plan (SAP).

Led by Lesley Danzig, Edinburgh Hebrew Congregation’s green team planted an entire orchard and a biblical garden in their synagogue grounds, while organising tours and inviting the wider community to enjoy the outdoor space in an interfaith initiative.

“Eco Champion” Angela Lipman and her Team at Edgware and Hendon Reform Synagogue ensured their shul was completely disposable-free and encouraged environmental awareness among young members.

Kol Chai Hatch End Reform Jewish Community is not only EcoJudaism’s first 100 per cent carbon-neutral synagogue but also nurtures local wildlife with its vertical garden on a synagogue wall. Michael Collins’ team equipped the garden with a bat box and “Bug Sameach” insect hotel.

EcoJudaism's 2026 award winners (Photo: EcoJudaism)

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At Newcastle Reform Synagogue, Linda Scott’s team collaborated with a cross-generational group to infuse Jewish festivals with an environmental perspective, while the Oxford Jewish Congregation’s green team, led by Kathy Shock, manages the Cumnor Hurst Community Orchard and its 50 rare fruit varieties, and operates a “ground-breaking” refill station for an array of cleaning products.

Other awards included the Pioneer Award, which went to Rimon Jewish Primary School for piloting EcoJudaism’s Jewish environmental education project, which is now in place at 25 UK Jewish primary schools.

JCoSS and Alma Jewish Primary won the Junior Advocacy Award for their role in their communities’ historic Kol for Climate vigils during the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference, or COP30.

In addition, PaJes, UnitEd and Friends of Childs Hill Park won Partner of the Year awards for their continued efforts to establish EcoJudaism projects within their organisations.

Merlin Hanbury-Tenison chats to Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg (Photo: EcoJudaism)

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The ceremony included a discussion between veteran and trailblazing rainforest conservationist Merlin Hanbury-Tension and Rabbi Jonthan Wittenberg, founder of EcoJudaism and senior rabbi of Masorti Judaism, where they discussed Nature’s healing powers.