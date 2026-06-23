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EcoJudaism plants the seeds for rain garden on Brent Cross Flyover

The project was launched at the charity’s annual awards ceremony

June 23, 2026 15:28
Visitors at EcoJudaism's Brent Cross living rain garden launch (Photo: EcoJudaism)
Visitors at EcoJudaism's Brent Cross living rain garden launch (Photo: EcoJudaism)

By

Alma Green

1 min read

EcoJudaism is to transform “the dystopian nightmare” of the Brent Cross Flyover into a rain garden.

The idea behind the project is to boost biodiversity in this part of north-west London by planting a rain garden, which will absorb floodwater. At the same time, it will provide a green communal space in the area.

Naomi Verber, the EcoJudaism’s CEO, said: “[This is] our most ambitious project yet - the transformation of the dystopian nightmare of the Brent Cross flyover into a living rain garden.”

She added that it had “really struck a chord. I’m getting bombarded with interest.”

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