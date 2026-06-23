EcoJudaism plants the seeds for rain garden on Brent Cross Flyover

EcoJudaism is to transform “the dystopian nightmare” of the Brent Cross Flyover into a rain garden.
The idea behind the project is to boost biodiversity in this part of north-west London by planting a rain garden, which will absorb floodwater. At the same time, it will provide a green communal space in the area.
Naomi Verber, the EcoJudaism’s CEO, said: “[This is] our most ambitious project yet - the transformation of the dystopian nightmare of the Brent Cross flyover into a living rain garden.”
She added that it had “really struck a chord. I’m getting bombarded with interest.”
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