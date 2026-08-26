Does Brexit mean Brexit? Not at EUJS Summer U

EUJS Summer U 2026 (Photo: EUJS)

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As a newbie, I decided to dip my toes into as many aspects of Summer U as possible. I was a UJS delegate at EUJS’s General Assembly so was able to vote on policies put forward by various unions, and I also helped organise UJS’s party. In between, I went along to many of the talks and discussions held throughout the week.

There was a vast – and sometimes surprising – range of programmes, from how to deal with the never-ending crisis of antisemitism to “Jewish Tools for Anxiety” – as well as Eighties Aqua Aerobics, led by EUJS president Hanna Veiler.

The pool quickly became the social focal point of Summer U. It felt like Golders Green Road on a motzei Shabbat – but with swimming and factor 50 suncream.

The UJS delegation (Photo: EUJS)

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The range of people was as impressive as the programming. While UJS is for students, European Jewish student unions included young professionals in their delegations. Although my young 20-year-old self did feel slightly out of place at times, I still happily immersed myself in Summer U’s continental culture, from Swiss chocolate fountains to Italian pool parties.

I had heard horror stories of Summer U’s general assembly going on for hours as people argued about the placement of a comma, but thankfully, another record was broken this year, with the shortest ever GA, lasting only two hours and 34 minutes.

Each night there were themed parties organised by different unions, from German après-ski to a Soviet Bloc party hosted by the Czech Union of Jewish Students.

Singer-songwriter Benji Miller entertains EUJS participants (Photo: EUJS)

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UJS were given the opportunity to host a party of their own, and being on the party-planning committee, I felt the pressure. Even more so when, as we were setting up, we discovered the resident DJ was having a night off, so I valiantly stepped in. Had I ever DJ’d before? No. But like the rest of Summer U, it was just about giving it a go. The party was a great success, topped with an exclusive performance by solo artist Benji Miller.

Thursday evening was gala night. Dressed up to the nines, we gathered in the hall waiting and hoping that our union’s name would be given an award. Miraculously, UJS won the coveted Union of the Year award, and celebrations lasted long into the night.

UJS President Raphi Leon accepting the award for Student Union of the Year at EUJS Summer U (Photo: EUJS)

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So, as the week concluded with Kabbalat Shabbat by the pool, a late-night tisch and, of course, another party, I began to reflect on the week.

Why is Summer U so loved? The answer is simple. It is a celebration of Jewish pride, community and our determination to create spaces where we belong.

Will I be back next year? The answer will probably be yes.