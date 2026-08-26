Does Brexit mean Brexit? Not at EUJS Summer U

Nestled away at a hotel two hours east of Lisbon, EUJS Summer U has just hosted more than 300 young Jewish adults for a week of Jewish culture, poolside parties and educational talks, in what felt like a mix of Catskills (European style) and Club 18 to 30.
Summer U is the European Union of Jewish Students’ flagship programme. Since 1983, students and young professionals have come together for a holiday in a different European city every August.
2026 was a record-breaking year for EUJS. Tickets sold out in just nine hours and 43 minutes, an unbelievable feat that caused the EUJS booking site to crash. So, what is it that attracts people to Summer U? I was determined to find out.
Arriving at the hotel, I was unsure what to expect. Would it just be a summer version of Limmud, with interesting talks on politics, art and science? Or simply a week of endless fun? It was, in fact, all of the above – and more.
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