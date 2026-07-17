Do you know what your children are seeing online?

At Jewish Women’s Aid, we work with young people in schools, universities and youth organisations, delivering education on healthy relationships, consent and respect. One thing we see time and again is that young people want opportunities to talk honestly about what they are seeing online. Young people can handle more than we often give them credit for. Starting honest conversations with an open mind can provide them with the opportunity of speaking with a trusted adult who with listen without judgement.

We need to do more than simply restrict access. We must have honest, open conversations with young people about what they are seeing and equip them with the skills to think critically, challenge harmful narratives and navigate online spaces safely and responsibly.

The best conversations rarely happen when we sit children down for a formal talk. They happen naturally – in the car, while cooking dinner or walking the dog. Ask open questions such as, “What’s been showing up on your feed recently?” or “Have you seen anything online that’s made you think?” Curiosity is often more effective than interrogation.

Encourage young people to think critically by asking simple questions: Who created this content? Why might it be appearing in my feed? Does it promote healthy, respectful relationships? Teaching young people to question content is one of the most valuable skills we can give them because they won’t always have adults beside them to filter what they see.

Misogyny did not begin with social media, and it will not end with a ban. Harmful attitudes existed long before online platforms and continue to be reinforced through wider culture. Conversations about respect, equality, consent and healthy relationships help young people recognise unhealthy behaviours wherever they encounter them.

Regardless of the outcome of any proposed ban, young people will continue to encounter harmful messages. Social media is deeply woven into their everyday lives and, while regulation has an important role to play, restrictions alone will never be enough.

Technology companies must also be held accountable for the environments they create. Stronger regulation is needed to ensure platforms take responsibility for the content they promote, the algorithms they design and the safeguards they put in place to protect young users. Creating safer online spaces cannot be left to parents and schools alone.

Protecting young people online requires a collective effort from educators, policymakers, parents, communities and the technology industry itself. Only by combining meaningful regulation with education, critical thinking and open dialogue can we truly support young people to navigate the digital world safely and confidently.

This summer, families have something many don’t during the busy school year: time. Time to have conversations about respect, relationships and the content young people encounter online. Those conversations may do more to protect them than any screen time limit ever could.

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Sara Nissim is the School Engagement Worker at Jewish Women’s Aid

jwa.org.uk