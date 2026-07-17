Do you know what your children are seeing online?

Just over two weeks ago, the Government announced plans to introduce a social media ban for under-16s. As someone whose teenage years unfolded alongside the growth of social media, I understand why many people welcome the move. It reflects a growing concern about the impact the online world can have on young people.
But as schools break up for the summer and children inevitably spend more time online, the proposal also raises another question: beyond any future legislation, how can we help young people navigate the digital world safely and confidently?
Recently, I heard an MP compare social media and smartphones to smoking or failing to wear a seatbelt. While I understand the concern behind the comparison, it risks oversimplifying the role technology plays in young people’s lives. For many teenagers, social media is where they communicate with friends, build communities, express themselves, seek support and engage with the wider world.
There are, of course, legitimate concerns about what young people encounter online. We are seeing increasing attention given to harmful influencers, misogynistic attitudes and unhealthy messages about relationships. These are serious issues that cannot be ignored.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.