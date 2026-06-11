‘Dinner at ours this Friday?’

Members of the Jewish community are being encouraged to open their homes to non-Jewish friends for the last Friday night dinner of Jewish Culture Month.

As the end of the Hebrew month of Sivan approaches on Monday, the Board of Deputies, which is overseeing the cultural celebration, is asking the community to share the most culturally Jewish phenomenon there is with friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Last Friday, Sara Radivan, the Board of Deputies’ deputy and engagement manager, and her husband, Barry, hosted Christian Wakeford, MP for Bury South, Cllr Eamonn O’Brien, leader of Bury City Council, and Mary-Liz Walker, the former High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, and her husband, Peter. Councillor Richard Gold, a member of the Jewish community, was also invited.

“Opening our home to guests from outside the Jewish community for Friday night dinner as part of Jewish Culture Month was a wonderful and rewarding opportunity, as we shared the warmth, traditions and values of Jewish life,” Sara said. “Around our Shabbat table, we chatted and laughed, stories were exchanged, and our guests experienced first-hand the beauty of Jewish hospitality.”