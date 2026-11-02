Deputy resigns after suspension threat over Yachad letter

A member of the Board of Deputies has resigned after being threatened with a second suspension, this time for signing a Yachad letter calling for a settlement trade ban.
Philip Goldenberg, who represents North-West Surrey Reform Synagogue, was told he would face a six-month ban after a disciplinary process unless he apologised for having signed the letter as a member of the Board of Deputies.
Last year, he served a six-month suspension over his role in a letter sent by 36 deputies to the Financial Times which was highly critical of Israel’s conduct in Gaza.
But Goldenberg, a solicitor, who was planning to retire at the end of this year’s triennial in May, has decided to go early.
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