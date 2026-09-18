Dan Senor: ‘proposed sanctions against West Bank settlements are unworkable’

Dan Senor has described Britain’s planned sanctions on West Bank settlements as “unworkable”, arguing they treat Israel as the sole actor in the conflict while ignoring Hamas and Palestinian agency.
Speaking this week at the United Jewish Israel Appeal (UJIA) annual appeal dinner in London, the popular podcaster and columnist said the Labour government’s proposals were “problematic for a variety of reasons”.
“[The sanctions] are of a piece that it is as though Hamas is not part of the frame, and the Palestinians have no agency. That is, to me, the repugnant moral frame that we’ve seen not just in the UK but around the world,” Senor told the audience of more than 300 people.
He said the same approach marked the UK’s earlier unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. “It was the same thing; the Palestinians had no vote. It was as though Hamas was not part of the story, and the message to the Palestinians and the world was that Israel was going to be asked to be forced to create a Palestinian state while there are still hostages in Gaza and while the war [was still underway].”
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