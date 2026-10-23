Dame Maureen Lipman: ‘Hearing loss is too often overlooked’

The milestone comes as JDA experiences a significant increase in demand, having supported 4,829 people in 2025 – a rise of 93 per cent in just one year.

Its work spans all stages of life, from helping families whose babies are diagnosed as deaf to supporting older deaf and deafblind people who may be vulnerable to loneliness, isolation and difficulties with everyday living.

Accessibility was a central feature of the celebration itself. Speeches and announcements were supported by live captions, a film was shown with subtitles and two British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters ensured that guests could follow the proceedings.

The arrangements reflected JDA’s commitment to helping other organisations become more inclusive through its Hearing Matters in Our Community service. The initiative works with synagogues, schools, care homes, charities and community groups to improve accessibility for people who are deaf or have hearing loss.

Dame Maureen Lipman with JDA CEO sue Cipin (Photo: Claire Jonas) [Missing Credit]

Dame Maureen also praised the charity’s efforts to make cultural experiences more accessible, highlighting its organisation of trips to captioned theatre performances.

Speaking ahead of the event, she said: “It is wonderful to see the Jewish community coming together to support the Jewish Deaf Association and bring attention to an issue that touches so many lives. Over half of people aged 55 and over have hearing loss – so whether directly or through someone we know and love, it affects us all.

“I was particularly pleased to hear that JDA arranges trips to captioned theatre performances. As an actor, I know how important it is for everyone to be able to follow the story and enjoy the dialogue and experience a performance can bring.”

One of the most moving moments of the evening came from Lauren Plosker, who shared her family’s experience after her three-year-old son, Solly, was diagnosed as profoundly deaf following his newborn hearing screening.

Lauren turned to JDA when Solly was just a few weeks old. “Shortly after finding out, I knew I couldn't do it alone,” she told guests. “I needed people who understood what we were going through as parents and could help navigate us through the unfamiliar world we’d suddenly been thrust into.”

Contacting JDA proved to be an important turning point. The charity connected Lauren with other parents of deaf children, providing her with a network of people, including a WhatsApp group of around 40 parents.

Mum Lauren Plosker talks about JDA support for her son (Photo: Claire Jonas) [Missing Credit]

Having benefited from that support herself, Lauren has since become a mentor to other families.

“The JDA has given me hope. Hope that hearing loss will never define Solly or limit what he can achieve,” she said.

Founded by Julius Newman, the charity first opened its doors in Stamford Hill in 1951, providing a dedicated place for Jewish deaf people to meet, socialise and find support. Since then, its services have expanded considerably, reaching people across the UK and addressing the changing needs within the community.

JDA chair Trudy Kling, whose grandfather established the organisation, reflected on how the charity had developed while retaining its distinctive community spirit.

“I am so proud of what the JDA has become – offering an amazing variety of services, but without loss of our underlying unique and intimate culture,” she said.

She highlighted the enduring connection between generations of members, including Miriam Solomon, who was present when the charity first opened in Stamford Hill and celebrated her 100th birthday with JDA just a month before the fundraiser.

Chief executive Sue Cipin OBE said the anniversary was both an opportunity to celebrate the organisation’s history and a reminder of the continuing importance of its work.

“Over those 75 years, technology has transformed, and opportunities for deaf people have changed enormously, but the need for human connection, understanding and practical support has never gone away,” she said.

JDA's CEO Sue Cipin (Photo: Claire Jonas) [Missing Credit]

She explained that JDA supports people in a wide range of circumstances, from helping parents respond to a baby’s diagnosis to ensuring schools are accessible, and older people aren’t left isolated because of hearing loss.

“Behind every statistic is a person, a family and a story,” she added, acknowledging the generosity of the supporters who make the charity’s work possible.

Money raised at the dinner will contribute towards JDA’s core services. The charity estimates that £2,500 can provide a year of practical and emotional support for a family with a deaf baby or child, while £3,500 can fund acoustic panels to improve the learning environment for a deaf pupil at a Jewish primary school. A donation of £5,000 can fund six months of intensive support for a vulnerable older deaf person.

The organisation requires approximately £1 million each year to deliver its services, relying on donations and legacies for most of its funding.

With one in three people expected to experience hearing loss during their lifetime, JDA is encouraging greater awareness of the challenges that hearing loss can create, including barriers to education, relationships, independence and participation in community activities.

Sue Cipin said that the charity’s ultimate aim was “that no deaf person or family should ever feel they have to navigate their journey alone”.