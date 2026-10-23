Dame Maureen Lipman: ‘Hearing loss is too often overlooked’

Dame Maureen Lipman has said that more attention must be given to those with hearing loss, saying that the condition was “too easily overlooked”.
Speaking at the Jewish Deaf Association’s 75th fundraising dinner, the acclaimed actress and JC columnist emphasised the importance of making hearing loss a greater priority within society and ensuring that deaf people could participate fully in Jewish communal life.
“Because hearing loss is not always visible, it is too easily overlooked,” she said. “The more considerate we become as a society, recognising people’s needs and making provision for them, from the synagogue to the theatre stage, the more everyone benefits.”
Held in North Finchley, the event celebrated its achievements since its founding in 1951, while also raising vital funds to help sustain its work for future generations.
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