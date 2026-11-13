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Couple honoured with award in memory of righteous Gentile for work with refugees

Irena Sendler saved the lives of around 2,500 Jewish children in Warsaw during the Holocaust

November 13, 2026 15:04
From left to right Karolina Gorazda, Head of Cultural Heritage Polish Institute_ Rik and Marian Ludlow_ Anna Tryc-Bromley, Director of the Polish Cultural Institute_ and Rafał Rogulski, Director of the ENRS.jpeg
Left to right: Karolina Gorazda, head of cultural heritage at the Polish Cultural Institute; Rik Ludlow; Marian Ludlow; Anna Tryc-Bromley, director of the Polish Cultural Institute; Rafał Rogulski, Director of the European Network Remembrance and Solidarity. (Photo: Newark and Sherwood District Council)

By

Ben Conway

2 min read
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Rik and Marian Ludlow’s support for refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan has taken many forms, including leading a choir where Ukrainians can perform songs from their native country, acting as parental figures to a woman whose mother was killed by the Taliban, and teaching children playground games to help them integrate into English schools.

Now, their longstanding efforts have been recognised by this year’s Irena Sendler Humanitarian Award, which was recently presented to the couple during the Newark Sherwood Community and Sports Awards in Newark-on-Trent.

The award is named after Irena Sendler, a non-Jewish social worker, who saved the lives of around 2,500 Jewish children in Poland during the Holocaust.

In an interview with Radio Newark on the night, Marian said: “I gel with the children [by teaching] them new games to play, and with that, their language comes around, and then they can express themselves at school very clearly in English.

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Topics:

Righteous Among the Nations

Warsaw Ghetto

Second World War

Ukraine

Supporting Ukraine

Afghanistan

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