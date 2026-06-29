Community celebrates half a century of historic Jewish centre in Brighton & Hove

On Sunday, nearly 200 people gathered at Ralli Hall in Hove for a special rededication ceremony, commemorating the golden anniversary of Jewish community activities in the building.
The centre was opened in 1976 by legendary Jewish crooner and actor Frankie Vaughan, and half a century on, a plaque for the building was rededicated by his relatives including his young great-nephew.
After the welcome ceremony, guests took part in activities, including Israeli dancing, a “move it or lose it” exercise session for the over-60s, and an art and photo exhibition.
Centre manager Maxine Gordon told the JC that the building has had “so many different types of events and history that it was difficult to know what to include [on the day]”.
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