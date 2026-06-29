Become a Member
Community

Community celebrates half a century of historic Jewish centre in Brighton & Hove

Ralli Hall has been a focal point for Jews in the seaside city since 1976

June 29, 2026 15:16
WhatsApp Image 2026-06-29 at 09.50.41 (2).jpeg
Relatives of Frankie Vaughan with the rededication plaque for the building. Left to right: Simon Firscht, Adam Firscht, Sebastian Firscht, David Firscht, Linda Firscht, Matthew Firscht, Samuel Firscht. (Photo: Honey Branch)

By

Ben Conway

2 min read

On Sunday, nearly 200 people gathered at Ralli Hall in Hove for a special rededication ceremony, commemorating the golden anniversary of Jewish community activities in the building.

The centre was opened in 1976 by legendary Jewish crooner and actor Frankie Vaughan, and half a century on, a plaque for the building was rededicated by his relatives including his young great-nephew.

After the welcome ceremony, guests took part in activities, including Israeli dancing, a “move it or lose it” exercise session for the over-60s, and an art and photo exhibition.

'Move it or lose it' session taught by Jacqueline Tichauer (photo: Honey Branch)'Move it or lose it' session taught by Jacqueline Tichauer (photo: Honey Branch)[Missing Credit]

Centre manager Maxine Gordon told the JC that the building has had “so many different types of events and history that it was difficult to know what to include [on the day]”.

To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.

Topics:

Brighton & Hove

Brighton

Brighton

Brighton and Hove

Brighton

Brighton

Brighton

Brighton

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper