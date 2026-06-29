Community celebrates half a century of historic Jewish centre in Brighton & Hove

Over the years, the centre has hosted dinner dances, art classes, bridge evenings, quizzes, lunch clubs, and community meetings.

They have also put on many plays and musicals, and that was marked with a performance from Jewish amateur theatre group Top Hats, who performed a tribute of songs from half a century of Ralli Hall shows.

Guests were treated to a tour of the whole building, some for the first time, as several of the rooms in the building are today rented out to other businesses.

The building was built in 1913 by the Ralli family, who were Greek philanthropists. In 1976, the Brighton & Hove Jewish Youth Council was set up, and they raised funds to purchase the building, before it became the Brighton & Hove Jewish Community Foundation 14 years later as it shifted its focus to the entire community.

Ladies Guild meeting at Ralli Hall, picture taken in 1913 (photo: courtesy)

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Asked what the vision was for Ralli Hall after 50 years in the Brighton & Hove Jewish community, Gordon said she was keen to resurrect their kids shows, which in the past allowed children in the community to explore their musical and theatrical talents.

She added that their priority was to “sustain the amount of friendships which we nurture”, especially as most of the visitors are from the older generation, as many of the younger community members have moved to bigger cities.

But Gordon said that demand was nonetheless increasing for their activities, especially among the older generation. “More people are coming to see us and joining up as members,” she said.

Photo from a production by RHATS, the Ralli Hall Amateur Theatre Society. Left to right: Joy Franks, Stanley Jackson, Jonathon Fisher (who went on to sing professionally at the Covent Garden Opera House), Sharon Starr (daughter of current chairman Roger Abrahams), Nanette Goldring, Philip Simons (current vice chairman), Leila Oberman. (Photo: courtesy)

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Honorary chairman Roger Abrahams was optimistic about the future of Ralli Hall in years to come. He said: “We have been here for 50 years, through hell or high water, and I am convinced that we will still be here for the next fifty years, if not longer!”