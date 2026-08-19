Communities far and wide invited to join ONE Shabbat

Jewish communities and individuals from throughout the UK are being invited to a national Shabbat celebration on September 4 and 5.

The Jewish Small Communities Network (JSCN) is holding its annual ONE Shabbat, starting with a Friday night service on Zoom, hosted by Rabbi Miriam Lorie, who leads Kehillat Nashira in Borehamwood.

JSCN will then hold a havdalah service over Zoom after Shabbat goes out on Saturday evening, led by Rabbi Benjy Rickman, head of Kodesh (Jewish studies) at King David High School in Manchester.

Ed Horwich, chief executive of JSCN, said: “Now, even more than previously, Jews are drawn to seek out one another. Since 2021, JSCN’s ONE Shabbat has been a place to do that, both online and in person.