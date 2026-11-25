Community clubs Maccabi GB Strollers and London Chayil are teaming up for a fun-filled charity match to support the future of London Chayil social football club.
Founded by the members of University of Birmingham’s Maccabi Selly Oak, Chayil consists of postgraduates returning to London from university, with next Sunday morning’s event being organised to both create funds for the club and publicity for the team.
Speaking about the club, which has been running for two years, player-manager Jessica Kosky said: “London Chayil is the hub of Jewish women’s social football, a club built on community and open to those of all abilities.
"We currently have over 60 people in the remit and can average up to 24 players at a session.
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