“Those training sessions are an opportunity for women to come together, play football and form friendships in an environment welcome to all. Chayil continues to bring together Jewish women, who may be looking for a way to stay connected to football or perhaps try something completely new.”

The “inter-generation Chanukah event” takes place on December 6 and will see Chayil take on several of the MGB Strollers Walking Football teams, playing a friendly round robin against their squads.

Speaking about the event, MGB Strollers Chairman Gary Briggs said: “It’s a perfect chance to get our friends and families together on the sidelines for a great day of sport and community spirit. All funds raised will go directly towards keeping the club running, helping cover equipment and pitch costs and allowing Chayil to welcome new members in for years to come.

"Whether you’re cheering from the stands or just coming to hang out, your support means the world to our players.” With tea, coffee and doughnuts also being provided, Briggs added: “Come down, bring the whole crew, and help us keep the club thriving. Let’s make it a day to remember for the whole family while supporting a cause we all care about.”

The event is being sponsored by Maccabi GB, for whom Jordan Sapler, head of sport, health and wellbeing, said: “We’re looking forward to working with our affiliates at the MGB Strollers and also with helping London Chayil to develop social women’s football.

"These type of events show how important our different groups working together can be.

“They also and compliment Maccabi GB’s aims of developing Jewish sport across the whole breadth of our community.”

​For more details about the event, visit here.