Children invited to go on a poetic adventure to win prize

Primary school pupils are being encouraged to let their imagination run wild by Jewish Literary Foundation, which has just launched this year’s children’s poetry competition on the theme of “adventure”.
The annual contest is open to children aged five to 11, and the winner, runner-up and the other finalists will have the chance to perform their poem at Jewish Book Week and have it published in a commemorative pamphlet for the festival. The winner and finalist will also each receive a certificate and book tokens.
Claudia Reubenstein, chief executive and creative director of the JLF, said: “At the Jewish Literary Foundation, we want to encourage a love of reading and writing from an early age. We hope this competition will give young poets the chance to be creative, and to discover the pleasure of writing poetry.
“Above all, we hope it will spark imaginations and perhaps begin a lifelong relationship with poetry. I am very much looking forward to reading the poems the children send us.”
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