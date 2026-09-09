Children invited to go on a poetic adventure to win prize

Poems mustn’t be longer than 200 words, and the use of AI will lead to disqualification from the competition. Each participant is only entitled to send in one entry.

Twelve finalists - two from Year 1 to Year 6 will - be selected, and from these, the overall winner and overall runner-up will be picked.

Judges will be looking for originality, creativity and relevance to the topic of adventure.

Award-winning author of children’s and young adult books Keren David, who is the Jewish Chronicle’s managing editor, will be joining employees and trustees of the JLF on the judging panel.

She said: “Adventure is a great theme because it could spark story ideas or children could think about what the word means to them. An adventure can be something epic and exciting or much smaller and simpler. They are completely free to interpret it as they wish and I'm looking forward to reading their poems.”

The children’s poetry prize builds on the Jewish Literary Foundation's wider commitment to developing new writing talent across all ages, said the organisation.

Its JLF-Genesis Emerging Writers programme is now entering its sixth year, having supported more than 50 writers across fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

They also run Jewish Book Week, the Jewish Playwrights Programme, the Freudenheim Translation Prize, the Risa Domb/Porjes Prize for Hebrew/English translation, and the Jewish Children's Book Awards.

The closing date is Friday December 18 at 12pm

For further details and to enter, go to jewishliteraryfoundation.co.uk/awards-prizes/jewish-childrens-poetry-competition or click here

The JC is the exclusive media partner of the competition

Find out more about Jewish Book Week 2027 festival and the Jewish Literary Foundation here.