Chase on fire as Ducks exact the sweetest revenge

Hampstead Ducks reversed their 4-2 league defeat at Chopped Villa last week in spectacular style on Sunday, thrashing them 6-1 in the Maccabi GB Southern Football League (MGBSFL) Cyril Anekstein Cup.
A hat-trick from Chase Calvert, two from Reuben Gordon, plus a Viktor Polni strike sealed an emphatic victory to book their side a place in the second round of the competition.
Describing what a difference a week can make, Ducks captain Simon Fox said: “We were very disappointed with that result, we were sluggish and sloppy. Today, we had a completely transformed, full-strength squad and our energy levels were worlds apart. We knew we had to right the wrongs from the previous week and everyone rose to the occasion.”
Praising Gordon and Jack Grossman for their “ferocious dominance in midfield”, and an “utterly clinical” Calvert in attack, he added: “We made sure the opposition were on the back foot throughout.
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