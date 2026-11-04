Chase on fire as Ducks exact the sweetest revenge

“We know what we’re capable of this year and we’re holding ourselves to a high expectation. Everyone wants to go the full distance and we’re aware that’s it’s a long season with plenty of opportunity.

“With the Ducks now in our eighth season, we feel, and believe it is finally time for our first taste of silverware.”

Josef Marks scored Villa’s consolation goal. His coach Zack Irow said: “The game started off quite cagey and we missed a big chance that could’ve seen us go 1-0 up, which would have completely changed things.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to reach the heights of last week, partly due to some very noticeable absentees especially at the back and partly due to other reasons. However, we’re not too concerned and accept we had a bad day and know we can be a lot better and will be a lot better.

“There’s lots to come from the side, on our day we believe we can beat any team and as we get our key players back from injury we’ll start to become better and better.”

Rapid Viennas are also through to the next round, but they did it the hard way, coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Mill Hill Minyan. Daniel Stander scored twice, either side of Ben Laz’s 25-yard free-kick. Viennas manager Louis Jays said: “We knew the game wasn’t over at 2-0 down and believed we could get a result. It was a great performance. We look forward to continuing the momentum in the league and hopefully going far in the cup.”

A Ryan Cole penalty and Daniel Gillary strike saw Redbridge B win 2-0 at Wolverhampstead Wanderers, while Scrabble edged past Beitar Bushey 5-4 on penalties, after the sides played out a 2-2 draw. Noah Graft and Max Pearson scored for Scrabble. His manager Ollie Sugarman said: “I’m speechless. We only had 11 men today and every single player put in 110 per cent. The result was remarkable and it has earned us a well-earned place in the next round.”

The one game played in the Peter Morrison Trophy proved to be the most one-sided match of the day, with Bochur Juniors thrashing Maccabi Vets 9-0. Akiva Solomon scored a hat-trick, Chaim Bordon chipped in with two goals, with Judah Yawitch, Raph Beigel, Mordy Grossberg and Dani Rubenstein were also all on target. Manager Joel Ucko said: “We knew we were facing a side with a huge amount of footballing experience, regardless of their age, and expected a physical encounter against a well-drilled and organised team. Equally, we knew we’d likely see plenty of the ball, and it was important that we approached the game with the right mentality.

“After going 2-0 up after six minutes, I thought we delivered a really professional performance. It’s very easy to become complacent in games like these, particularly once the scoreline starts to build, but I was really pleased with the attitude, discipline and intensity.

“Credit must also go to Maccabi Masters, who deserve a great deal of respect. They kept competing and contributed to what was a really enjoyable cup tie. We wish them all the best for the rest of their season.”

HMH moved two points clear at the top of the Premier Division after coming away from Stoke Salmon with a 3-1 win.

Geez Park Rangers and Yallatasary are both two points behind the leaders after they played out a 3-3 draw. Joe Leslie, Aaron Shimoni and Max Daniel Kyte scored for Rangers. Saul Norton and Zack Gluckstein got on the scoresheet for Yallatasary.

In the championship, Temple Fortune claimed their first league win of the season, beating bottom side 40 Year Wanderers 5-1. Adam Hilsenrath, Jordan Harris, Jake Schindler, Mordy Schrank and Andy Gilbert scored the goals. Manager Oli Weiner said: “Great stuff today. We’re hoping to take this momentum forwards and start climbing the table.”

The one game played in the Maccabi Masters League saw Hendon Harriers move up into second spot in the table thanks to an 8-2 win over St John’s Wood Tigers. A hat-trick from Ben Simons set them on their way to victory, with JJ Marrache’s double, coupled with strikes from Mickael Hacmoun and Darren Witcoop sealing the win. Jason Rich netted twice for the Tigers.