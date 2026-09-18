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Change at the top for Jewish Legacy

Melanie Diamond is taking on the role of chair of the charity

September 18, 2026 13:50
Melanie Diamond
Melanie Diamond

By

Ella Bloom

1 min read
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Jewish Legacy, a UK charity that promotes legacy giving to a wide range of Jewish organisations, has announced a change of leadership.

Melanie Diamond will succeed Anthony Broza as chair of the organisation after the latter announced he was stepping down.

“After eight years as chair, I felt that the time was right for a change and for someone new to take Jewish Legacy forward,” Broza said.

Diamond has been closely involved with Jewish Legacy for several years and has served as a trustee for six years.

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Jewish Legacy

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