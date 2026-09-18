Change at the top for Jewish Legacy

Broza paid tribute to his successor, saying: “Mel knows the organisation, she knows the people involved and, most importantly, she has the full support of our trustees. I am delighted that she has agreed to take on the role.”

Diamond has previously worked as head of trusts and gifts in wills at Kisharon Langdon and was legacies, trusts and foundations officer at JW3.

Diamond told the JC: “I am honoured to be taking on the role of Chair of Jewish Legacy and very grateful to Anthony for everything he has done for the organisation over the past eight years.

“I am looking forward to working with Gina, our trustees and all our charity partners as we build on Anthony’s work and take Jewish Legacy into its next chapter.”

Ross said that Diamond “brings huge enthusiasm to the role”, adding: “With Mel’s leadership, the support of our trustees and a growing network of charity partners, this is an exciting moment for Jewish Legacy and for legacy giving across the Jewish community.”

Thanking Broza, Ross added: “Anthony has given an extraordinary amount of time, commitment and energy to Jewish Legacy over the past eight years, and we are immensely grateful to him.”

Jewish Legacy works with over 30 charities across the UK Jewish community, raising awareness of the importance of leaving charitable gifts in wills and helping charities develop their legacy fundraising.

The organisation has several initiatives planned for the coming months, including a charity networking and legacy event in October.

This will be followed by Jewish Legacy Awareness Month in November, which will encourage people to consider how they could affect future generations by leaving a charitable gift in their will.

Commenting on the impact of the organisation’s work, Diamond said: “Jewish Legacy has an important role to play in helping Jewish charities talk confidently and positively about legacy giving and in encouraging more people within our community to think about the difference they can make through leaving a charitable gift in their will.”