Change at the top for Jewish Legacy

Jewish Legacy, a UK charity that promotes legacy giving to a wide range of Jewish organisations, has announced a change of leadership.
Melanie Diamond will succeed Anthony Broza as chair of the organisation after the latter announced he was stepping down.
“After eight years as chair, I felt that the time was right for a change and for someone new to take Jewish Legacy forward,” Broza said.
Diamond has been closely involved with Jewish Legacy for several years and has served as a trustee for six years.
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