Change at the top as EcoJudaism appoints new executive director

Emma Weleminsky will be starting her new role on September 1, taking over from Naomi Verber, who has been leading the environmental charity since 2024. Verber, who recently moved to Israel, becomes its senior advisor for global advocacy and thought leadership.
Emma Weleminsky, who spent her early career teaching religious education, became UK community manager for OLAM – a network of Jewish and Israeli international development organisations – in 2022.
She has also worked for JDC Entwine, which focuses on engaging young Jews in global responsibility through travel.
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