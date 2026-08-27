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Change at the top as EcoJudaism appoints new executive director

Emma Weleminsky’s arrival marks a new phase of growth for the environmental charity

August 27, 2026 13:44
Emma Weleminsky, EcoJudaism's new executive director, August 2026 (Photo: courtesy)
Emma Weleminsky, EcoJudaism's new executive director (Photo: courtesy)

By

Lucy Pollock

2 min read
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Emma Weleminsky will be starting her new role on September 1, taking over from Naomi Verber, who has been leading the environmental charity since 2024. Verber, who recently moved to Israel, becomes its senior advisor for global advocacy and thought leadership.

Emma Weleminsky, who spent her early career teaching religious education, became UK community manager for OLAM – a network of Jewish and Israeli international development organisations – in 2022.

She has also worked for JDC Entwine, which focuses on engaging young Jews in global responsibility through travel.

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Topics:

EcoJudaism

Environment

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