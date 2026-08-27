Change at the top as EcoJudaism appoints new executive director

Regarding her new role, Weleminsky said: “It is an honour to lead EcoJudaism at such an exciting time for the movement. I have long admired the organisation’s ability to turn values into action.

“I am deeply committed to working with our brilliant team and trustees to build an organisation that is not only structurally secure but continues to be a vibrant home for Jewish environmental action across the UK.”

Commenting on Weleminsky’s appointment, Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, EcoJudaism’s founder, said: “Judaism teaches that we are stewards of God’s world, entrusted to care for it for the sake of our children and the future of all life. EcoJudaism guides and challenges us in this most serious of tasks.

“Emma’s leadership will enable us to deepen our roots, expand our reach and continue our mission of ‘choosing life’ through practical and sacred action.”

EcoJudaism, which describes itself as “the UK Jewish community’s response to the climate and nature crisis”, recently met its £250,000 target on their fundraising campaign this June.

Charity heads said it was entering a pivotal phase of growth and was expanding its senior leadership capacity to meet increasing communal demand for tangible, Jewish-led environmental action.

Rafi Addlestone, chair of trustees at EcoJudaism, said: “We are on a clear growth trajectory, and adding Emma’s expertise to our team gives us the operational strength to take our work to the next level.

“We are also thrilled that we will retain Naomi’s invaluable experience as she transitions to her new role from Israel. This continuity ensures we remain as influential as ever on both the national and global stage.”

Naomi Verber (left) with the Israeli delegation at COP30 (Photo: Naomi Verber) [Missing Credit]

The change in leadership coincides with EcoJudaism’s plans to continue the momentum behind nature-focused projects started by Verber, including the Brent Cross Rain Garden scheme, which aims to transform an urban flyover into a nature sanctuary.

Verber, who will focus on representing the Jewish voice at major international climate forums and cultivating global partnerships, said: “Leading EcoJudaism during this formative phase has been an immense privilege. Having now made aliyah, I am delighted that Emma is joining to guide us into our next stage of growth.

“My new role as senior advisor allows me to focus on the global advocacy and thought leadership work that is so critical to our mission, including our ongoing COP representation, while staying connected to the team and the community I have loved serving.”

The organisation, which was founded in 2018, aims to unite Jewish values and tradition with urgent environmental action, working across five different denominations within the Jewish community.

It focuses on education, synagogue-based sustainability programmes, environmental awareness projects and nature restoration. Their aim is to move the Jewish community from the ethos of “bal tashchit” (don’t waste and don’t destroy), to “tikkun olam” (saving the world for future generations).