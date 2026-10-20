Chana brings a Wave of Light to Hendon to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

For the very first time, Jewish fertility support charity Chana has brought an international campaign to commemorate baby loss to the heart of north-west London.
Wave of Light – a globally recognised initiative – is the culmination Baby Loss Awareness Week and sees people all over the world light a candle in memory of a baby they have lost.
In north-west London, local residents joined Chana to congregate outside Hendon Town Hall, which was lit up in pink and blue. There, they lit candles, prayed and stood together in remembrance.
Baby loss – whether miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death – affects one in four pregnancies.
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