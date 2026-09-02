Champions HMH aim to do even better

With the start of the new MGBSFL season just a matter of days away, we conclude our preview to the upcoming campaign by looking at the Premier Division, where reigning champions HMH are looking to maintain their status as the “number one team in Jewish football”.
Crowned Premier Division champions last year, together with winning the Cyril Anekstein Cup, joint-manager Jake Norton says: “We want to keep our foot down and build on our success, we want to be one of the most successful teams in MGBSFL history.”
Saying preparation for the new season has been good, with the boys “fit and hungry for what’s ahead”, Norton believes that any success which comes their way won’t be due to an individual, but rather from the “whole squad”.
As to what last season’s most accomplished team in the League can bring to it over the next nine months, Norton adds: “We hope to bring leadership. We want to lead from the front and encourage other teams to take their football seriously and represent themselves in the right way. And of course we hope to remain the number one team in Jewish football.”
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.