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Chai Cancer Care reports receiving a record number of breast cancer clients

The figures were revealed during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October 7, 2026 13:11
Chai Shyned Maritan (Photo: Chai Cancer Care/courtesy)
Shyned Maritan, who was supported by Chai Cancer Care, after recieving a breast cancer diagnosis (Photo: Chai Cancer Care/courtesy)

By

Gaby Wine

6 min read
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A record number of people with breast cancer have been supported by Chai Cancer care in the last year, the charity has announced.

Figures released to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October show that 318 people with breast cancer – the majority of whom were women – attended the charity in the year to August 2026, compared with 229 in 2022, marking a 39 per cent increase.

The demand for the charity’s range of breast cancer services has also reached a record high, with Chai providing nearly 4,200 appointments for people with breast cancer in the year to August 2026, a 28 per cent increase from 2022.

Breast cancer now accounts for more than one in five appointments at the charity, and women supported following a breast cancer diagnosis have ranged in age from just 31 to 101.

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Topics:

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Chai Cancer Care

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