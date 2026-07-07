Chabad rabbis applaud merits of AI

Rabbi Yehuda Pink (Photo: Rabbi Yehuda Pink)

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The Solihull Chabad rabbi was keen to emphasise that the wider organisation was ready to adopt this same trailblazing approach to AI, adding: “There’s no end to the ability of AI to support work in a communal setting.”

The use of AI, Rabbi Pink contended, would help streamline “simple admin” and more menial tasks that shluchim must undertake, thus leaving them more time for “human-to-human interaction” with their local communities.

Rabbi Pink also noted the opportunity for AI to assist shluchim with their research for lectures, or to scan digital records to make it easier for Chabad rabbis and rebbetzins to reach out to Jewish families in their community.

He argued that the whole outlook of Chabad was “to take anything out there to further their mission…to continue reaching Jews around the world”. Rather than seeing AI as a threat, we should see it as an opportunity, said Rabbi Pink.

When asked whether or not the automated AI systems would have to be halted during Shabbat, he said: “It would not be massively different to any automatic system like a website”, with some deactivating these over Shabbat and others not seeing a need to.

Pink said there was a difference between something like AI running in the background and actively setting a system to achieve a certain goal over Shabbat, but ultimately, he concluded: “The jury is still out!”

On whether this technology should not just be adopted by Chabad, but also by the wider Orthodox world, Rabbi Pink said: “Everything that God creates is for a purpose”, so we should embrace such a creation and use it for good.