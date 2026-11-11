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Cancer survivor turns cancer coach to help others with fallout of diagnosis

Simon Feldman, 42, shares his story to mark Movember, an international month of action focusing on men’s health

November 11, 2026 14:23
Simon Feldman (Photo: Chai Cancer Care)
Simon Feldman (Photo: Chai Cancer Care)

By

Gaby Wine

5 min read
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A Jewish cancer survivor who now supports other people who have received a diagnosis is urging people to ask for help instead of feeling isolated and uncertain about the future.

Sharing his story with the JC to mark Movember – a month dedicated to men’s health – Simon Feldman, 42, from Barnet, was first diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 20, while studying in Australia.

The cancer returned twice since the first diagnosis – when Simon was 24 and then again, four years later.

Now a specialist cancer coach, on November 18, Simon will be running a free virtual workshop – “Who Am I Now?”to help cancer survivors explore their identity after cancer.

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Topics:

Movember

Chai Cancer Care

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