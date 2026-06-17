Camp Simcha siblings bond on charity’s fifth retreat

One first-timer was Akiva Freedman, nine, whose brother, Yishai, now six, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2023.

Following a second round of chemotherapy, the family was informed that Yishai required a bone marrow transplant – and Akiva was found to be a match.

Akiva (left) with his brother, Yishai in hospital, in their superhero pyjamas, a gift from Camp Simcha (Photo: courtesy)

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Recalling hearing this news, their mother, Jacqui, said: “The hospital told us they needed [Akiva’s] consent. How do you explain this to a six-year-old? Somehow, we did, he consented, and the transplant went ahead on January 12th – Akiva’s 7th birthday! On transplant day, the boys wore matching superhero pyjamas sent in by our Camp Simcha family liaison officer, Kara.”

Joining Akiva at the camp were his two sisters, Sara, 12, and Michal, 10, who enjoyed traversing a limestone rockface via ladders, footholds and zip line, clock-making and other arts and crafts. They were also treated to a DJ and a concert for the evening’s entertainment.

Most significantly, siblings could forge new friendships over their shared experiences.

Michal Freedman at Camp Simcha's sibling retreat (Photo: Camp Simcha)

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For the Freedman parents, Jacqui and Benjy, the retreat gave them the opportunity to spend time with Yishai, said Jacqui.

“It was really special for us, as we don’t really get that much time together just the three of us, apart from when he wasn’t well, so it was really nice for us to give him that extra attention.

“It’s his birthday coming up, so we managed to take a trip to a toy shop so he could look around – something we would never have been able to without taking everyone along. It also gave Benjy and me some quiet time to relax, knowing the kids were having an amazing time.”

Jacqui said that when the children returned, “they were all smiles. I could see they were just recharged. They looked fresh and looked-after.”

Each year, more than 850 siblings, primary school age and teenagers, are supported through a Camp Simcha programme that combines therapeutic arts, peer groups, retreats, counselling and “big brother” and “big sister” volunteers.