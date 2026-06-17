Camp Simcha siblings bond on charity’s fifth retreat

Camp Simcha, the Jewish charity which supports families nationwide dealing with serious childhood illness, marked its fifth annual sibling retreat this year.
The retreat intends to give siblings – often the “forgotten sufferers” – a respite from the stresses of life at home.
“Siblings carry so much, often silently,” explained Camp Simcha CEO, Daniel Gillis. “But Sibling Retreat, now in its fifth year, exists to put them front and centre, where they can simply be children, laughing and finding new friends who ‘get it’. It’s a real privilege to witness and reminds us why Camp Simcha’s work matters.”
At the largest sibling retreat to date, 45 primary school age siblings and 30 adolescents from London, Manchester and Gateshead headed to Derbyshire for an action-packed three days.
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