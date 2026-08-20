Calling young actors to star in short films about Jewish life

The Board of Deputies has put out a casting-call for aspiring Jewish actors to take part in short films on Jewish life, which will be shown in religious education classes in primary schools across the UK.

The Board of Deputies is setting up an immersive website, consisting of multiple short films featuring children aged seven to 13 talking about Jewish beliefs, lifestyles and cultural values.

The website will allow school pupils to “walk” through a “Jewish neighbourhood”, where they will find different Jewish buildings, such as kosher restaurants, synagogues and a Torah scribe’s workshop.

Board of Deputies’ education officer Anna Silver said: “We hear over and over again that schools don’t have big budgets for religious studies. There is nothing like [the website] within schools at the moment. We are really excited to fill this gap.”