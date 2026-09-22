Busy bees at Woodland Cemetery produce record-amount of honey for New Year

A Jewish cemetery in Cheshunt saw in Rosh Hashanah with a record-breaking honey harvest.

The two hives at the Jewish Joint Burial Society (JJBS) Woodland Cemetery were introduced in 2024 by Rabbi David Hulbert, of Brentwood Reform Synagogue and East London & Essex Liberal Synagogue (ELELS), and his wife, Fiona. Two years on, the bees have become a welcome part of the cemetery’s natural landscape.

And this year, they have been especially productive, said the rabbi. “It’s been quite a summer of heat and drought – but that doesn’t seem to have affected the occupants of our two hives.

“Plenty of flowers and nectar close by mean the bees have produced a record harvest to welcome in the New Year, 5787.”