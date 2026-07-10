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British Sign Language being used in Board’s Commission on Disability Inclusion

This marks the first time that the Board of Deputies is using BSL in a commission

July 10, 2026 09:14
Copy of Josh Malinsky preparing for his bar mitzvah at East London & Essex Liberal Synagogue (ELES), with help from his teacher Vicki Ashmore
Josh Malinsky preparing for his bar mitzvah at East London & Essex Liberal Synagogue (ELES), with help from his teacher Vicki Ashmore, a BSL communicator

By

Minnie Peters

1 min read
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For the first time, British Sign Language (BSL) is being embedded into a Board of Deputies consultation process.

The Board, which is working on identifying barriers facing members of the Jewish community with disabilities, has introduced BSL interpretation at every stage of its national call for evidence for their Commission on Disability Inclusion.

The commission aims to produce evidence-backed recommendations to improve the lives of those in the community living with a disability.

During the Commission process, deaf and hard of hearing participants will be able to watch BSL videos instead of reading text and are able to submit their own testimonies in BSL to the Commission, which will be interpreted to allow them to be fully considered alongside the other forms of evidence.

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Topics:

Commission on Disability Inclusion

Board of Deputies

BSL

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