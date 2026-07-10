British Sign Language being used in Board’s Commission on Disability Inclusion

For the first time, British Sign Language (BSL) is being embedded into a Board of Deputies consultation process.

The Board, which is working on identifying barriers facing members of the Jewish community with disabilities, has introduced BSL interpretation at every stage of its national call for evidence for their Commission on Disability Inclusion.

The commission aims to produce evidence-backed recommendations to improve the lives of those in the community living with a disability.

During the Commission process, deaf and hard of hearing participants will be able to watch BSL videos instead of reading text and are able to submit their own testimonies in BSL to the Commission, which will be interpreted to allow them to be fully considered alongside the other forms of evidence.