Bouncing back: top coaches rejuvenate basketball club

While football remains the most competitive sport played across the Jewish community, basketball is fast catching up in terms of participation and popularity.
One of the key figures behind its growth is Maccabi GB basketball chair Daniel Tannenbaum, who restarted the club after a ten-year hiatus, with their website stating proudly (if perhaps with tongue in cheek) that it’s the biggest comeback since Michael Jordan’s return to the Bulls in 1995.
Tannenbaum, who led Team Maccabi GB’s U18 side to silver at the 2024 European Maccabi Youth Games, says: “Our grassroots club is in full swing. For so many years, it was about trying to get Maccabi basketball off the ground and ‘trying to get things going’.
“But now we have firm foundations and have people participating aged from ten to 55 every week, people know they can come and play basketball socially, competitively and with like-minded people.”
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