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Board of Deputies president honours legacy of his predecessor Montefiore

Phil Rosenberg said ‘It’s a privilege to continue the work he began’

July 28, 2026 17:42
WZO-Ramsgate-124.jpg
WZO UK and Europe representative Matan Bar Noy (right) gifts a figurine to Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg (photo: Ofek Avshalom)

By

Ben Conway

3 min read
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Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg has said what an honour it is to follow in the footsteps of philanthropist – and former Board president – Sir Moses Montefiore.

Speaking on Monday, the day before the 141st anniversary of Montefiore’s death, Rosenberg said: “Montefiore used the Board to advocate for Jewish civil rights in Britain and turned the Board into a platform for Jewish admiration globally.

“He worked with political leaders to remove barriers preventing Jews from holding public office, and this is really one of the great achievements of his time here in the UK.”

Sir Moses Montefiore (Photo: Jewish Virtual Library)Sir Moses Montefiore (Photo: Jewish Virtual Library)[Missing Credit]

Rosenberg was speaking from Montefiore’s private synagogue in Ramsgate, on the estate on which he once lived, at a memorial ceremony, organised by the World Zionist Organisation (WZO).

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Topics:

Sir Moses Montefiore

World Zionist Organisation

Board of Deputies

Phil Rosenberg

City of London

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