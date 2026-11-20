The Dangoor Heritage Centre shares the history of Bevis Marks and its integral role in the Jewish community's national story (photo: Nave Barel). [Missing Credit]

It also features a rare painting by the first Jewish painter recorded in England, alongside exhibitions exploring the community’s customs, traditions and prominent figures, including former prime minister Benjamin Disraeli, who worshipped at Bevis Marks as a child, and philanthropist Sir Moses Montefiore.

Rabbi Shalom Morris, rabbi of Bevis Marks, said: “Throughout its history, Bevis Marks Synagogue has been the hidden treasure of UK Jewry. Now with the new Dangoor Heritage Centre, it can thankfully be enjoyed by all, who are sure to be as inspired by its story and beauty as we are.

“Most importantly, we hope the new centre will help to foster greater understanding and build bridges between diverse communities.”

Bevis Marks Synagogue (Photo: Nave Barel) [Missing Credit]

Opened in 1701, Bevis Marks is recognised as Europe’s oldest continuously operating synagogue. Situated in a secluded courtyard in the City of London, its architecture was designed by master builder Joseph Avis, a student of Sir Christopher Wren, drawing on the classical style of the City’s post-Great Fire rebuilding and influences from Amsterdam’s Portuguese Synagogue.

The heritage project has also enabled the conservation of the Grade I-listed synagogue, and earlier this week, the architectural work by Biba Dow of Dow Jones Architects was recognised with a 2026 Georgian Group Architectural Award.

The new centre includes a café, shop, event space and contemporary artist showcase and will be a venue for a programme of cultural events and learning.

Grade I listed Bevis Marks Synagogue, which opened in 1701, has been conserved as part of this project (photo credit Nave Barel) [Missing Credit]

Melody Salem, chair of the Bevis Marks Synagogue Heritage Foundation, said: “Our aim is to draw on our remarkable history to foster dialogue, understanding and connection today. Through a vibrant programme of cultural events, learning, and community engagement, we look forward to welcoming visitors of all backgrounds, and sharing the Sephardi heritage and living traditions that make Bevis Marks so special.”

The project was supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Weisz Foundation, the Exilarch’s Foundation and other donors.

Eilish McGuinness, chief executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we are proud to support the conservation of Bevis Marks Synagogue and the creation of the Dangoor Heritage Centre, helping to secure the future of one of the UK’s most significant historic places of worship.

“For more than three centuries, Bevis Marks has been a place of faith, community and refuge, with a story that is deeply woven into the history of London. This project will open up that remarkable heritage to wider audiences, enabling more people to explore the traditions, collections and stories that have shaped generations.”

Pre-booking is essential for visits. Go to: bevismarksheritage.org.uk or click here.