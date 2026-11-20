A new heritage centre in Britain’s oldest synagogue has opened its doors to the public, showcasing centuries of Jewish history through rare artefacts, architecture and traditions passed down through generations.
The Dangoor Heritage Centre and George Weisz Treasury at Bevis Marks Synagogue opened on Wednesday, bringing the story of the 325-year-old institution to life.
The centre displays treasures from the Spanish and Portuguese Sephardi community’s collection, many of which have never been publicly exhibited, including early silver brought from Amsterdam, work by England’s first Jewish silversmith and intricately embroidered silks used as synagogue vestments.
Its collection is regarded as the oldest and most complete of any Jewish institution in Britain – and one of the most complete in the world.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.