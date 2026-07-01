Bevis Marks launches initiative to safeguard its historic setting

Bevis Marks Synagogue has launched a new campaign to protects itself from building developments that it fears could affect its historic character.
Britain’s oldest synagogue, which opened in 1701, has in recent years had to fight off planning applications for tower blocks in the vicinity that it believes would have deprived it of sunlight, spoiling its unique atmosphere.
But it has now produced an advisory guide for planners to forestall any future problems and opened a public consultation this month with an exhibition that explains the significance of the synagogue.
The objective was “for us to be pro-active” rather than reactive, the synagogue’s rabbi, Dr Shalom Morris, said at the launch of the consultation on Tuesday night, addressing an audience of heritage consultants and developers.
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