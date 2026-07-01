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Bevis Marks launches initiative to safeguard its historic setting

Synagogue wants to prevent the threat of tall buildings being erected the area

July 1, 2026 15:08
Bevis Marks BLAKE_EZRA_BEVIS_MARKS_BBQ_0002 C exterior door2 (1) (1) (1).JPG
The entrace to Bevis Marks (Photo: Blake Morris)

By

Simon Rocker

2 min read

Bevis Marks Synagogue has launched a new campaign to protects itself from building developments that it fears could affect its historic character.

Britain’s oldest synagogue, which opened in 1701, has in recent years had to fight off planning applications for tower blocks in the vicinity that it believes would have deprived it of sunlight, spoiling its unique atmosphere.

But it has now produced an advisory guide for planners to forestall any future problems and opened a public consultation this month with an exhibition that explains the significance of the synagogue.

The objective was “for us to be pro-active” rather than reactive, the synagogue’s rabbi, Dr Shalom Morris, said at the launch of the consultation on Tuesday night, addressing an audience of heritage consultants and developers.

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Topics:

Bevis Marks

Jewish heritage

City of London

Planning

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