Bevis Marks launches initiative to safeguard its historic setting

They included a representative of Welput, whose plans to erect an office block of more than 40 storeys nearby have twice been rejected by the City of London Corporation amid vigorous opposition from Bevis Marks. Welput had intended to challenge the latest rejection but withdrew the appeal towards the end of last year – to the relief of supporters of the synagogue.

Former Lord Mayor of London Sir Michael Bear told the launch: “This hidden treasure is a place of tremendous heritage value not only to the community it has nourished for well over 300 years but to the City as a whole.

“Older than St Paul’s, hardly altered since it was built, the only non-Christian place of worship in the City, and the alma mater of many Lord Mayors and other City dignitaries over the years, it is an important part of the fabric that makes the City the City.”

He went on: “We want to be contributors to the prosperity of the City, not blockers, but equally we need to take very seriously our responsibilities as guardians of this very special place.”

The planning guidance is intended to help developers understand the importance of the synagogue and its setting and to consult with it before submitting any plans.

Scenes of Bevis Marks: on display at the new visitor centre due to open later in summer

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“There is the soul to this place,” Rabbi Morris said, explaining that Bevis Marks was not simply a historic building but home to a living congregation.

Supporters want to protect the views to the sky and also ensure that the courtyard, used for weddings and other events, is not overshadowed by tall buildings.

The exhibition explained that past developments had already reduced the light flowing into the building and further structures could “plunge [it} into permanent winter daylight”.

Rabbi Dr Shalom Morris explains the history of the synagogue to an audience of developers and heritage experts

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Guests included a representative of St Paul’s Cathedral, the original of which was destroyed by the great fire of 1666. Sir Christopher Wren’s famous replacement opened only a decade after Bevis Marks.

The synagogue is on the cusp of a new chapter, with its long-awaited Dangoor Visitor Centre due to open next month as a resource to showcase its history.

Bevis Marks is also running a new programme to offer Shabbat meals to visitors in July and August. It is designed not only for tourists from out of town but also to attract Londoners from further afield to enjoy a Shabbat experience at Bevis Marks.

“When people stay in Venice, they go to the ghetto,” Rabbi Morris said. “They can have a chavayah (‘experience’) here.”