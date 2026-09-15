Bath Jewish Burial Ground wins award for its stories of everyday heroes

Bath’s Historic Jewish Burial Ground has won a prestigious award for its outstanding preservation and for telling the stories of ordinary people buried there.
The Friends of Bath Jewish Burial Ground, a small volunteer-led charity responsible for recently restoring the 200-year-old grounds and researching the lives of the 90 people buried there, accepted the Everyday History Heroes Award in the south-west category.
The awards celebrate organisations and communities that preserve and share the histories of everyday people and were created by Findmypast and Heritage Open Days.
Christina Hilsenrath, chair of trustees of the Friends of Bath Jewish Burial Ground, said the charity was “enormously proud” of the recognition.
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