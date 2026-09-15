Bath Jewish Burial Ground wins award for its stories of everyday heroes

“For a small volunteer charity caring for a small provincial Jewish burial ground, to have these stories recognised on a national stage is immensely meaningful.”

Hilsenrath, whose mother escaped from Berlin to the UK on the Kindertransport, added: “It is also a recognition of the contribution that British Jews have made to the history and life of Britain, and of the importance of preserving the stories of Jewish communities across the country.”

The author of Jews in Bath, about the Jewish community in Bath from 1700 to 1945, Hilsenrath added: “The history of small provincial communities such as Bath is often under-researched and overshadowed by the history of the much larger Jewish communities in Britain’s cities. We are proud to be helping to change that.”

Among those whose stories have been uncovered is Joseph Sigmond, who arrived in Britain from the Kingdom of Poland and Lithuania in 1772, reportedly homeless and penniless. He went on to study dentistry and establish a practice in Bath, becoming part of the city’s professional community. His wife, Catherine, is also buried at the Jewish Burial Ground.

The research also brought to light the stories of younger members of Bath’s Jewish community, including Hyman Somers, who died in 1893 aged just 15. His father, Reuben Somers, was a master tailor and played a role in establishing Bath’s Jewish community.

Volunteers and supporters of the Bath Jewish Burial Ground (Photo: Bath Jewish Burial Ground) [Missing Credit]

Ann Cullis from the Friends of Bath Jewish Burial Ground said: "We're delighted that our work to preserve Bath's historic Jewish Burial Ground and showcase its hidden histories has been recognised in this way. Through the dedication of our volunteers, we're uncovering the experiences of families, workers and migrants whose lives form an important part of Bath's everyday history.

“Being named the south-west winner is a wonderful opportunity to share these stories with even more people and ensure this important heritage continues to be preserved and celebrated for future generations."

Thousands of people took part in the nationwide public vote, choosing from a shortlist of 24 heritage sites across England. The winners were announced on September 10 by historian and broadcaster David Olusoga OBE, who said: “The response to the inaugural Everyday History Heroes awards has demonstrated just how much people value the stories of those who rarely make the history books. Across England, heritage organisations and volunteers are preserving powerful histories that help us better understand our families and communities. Congratulations to Bath Jewish Burial Ground for ensuring these stories continue to be shared with future generations."

The awards form part of this year’s Heritage Open Days festival theme, Everyday Histories, supported by Findmypast, a UK-based technology-driven search platform and genealogy subscription service, which helps people with British and Irish roots uncover their ancestors’ lives.

As part of the festival, on Sunday, Bath Jewish Burial Ground opened its site, and visitors learnt about families, tradespeople and immigrants buried there. They also explored a new exhibition charting the history of Bath’s Jewish community from 1700 to 1945.

The grounds are open several times a year and the dates are published on the organisation’s Facebook page.

The next guided visit is on October 25. To book a place or register an interest in advance, please email: chair@bathjewishburialground.org