Barnet Shul becomes first Orthodox community to hold DeafShul service

Other alterations included reserved seating closer to the front for lip-readers, as well as printouts of key texts and the sermon.

One attendee said afterwards that it had been the first time they had attended synagogue since they were a child and “greatly enjoyed the service”.

Rabbi Moshe Chaim Lister, who began his sermon by signing “Shabbat Shalom” and “Welcome to Barnet Shul”, said he wasn’t surprised that Barnet Synagogue had been the first Orthodox congregation to have a Shabbat service for the deaf community, as the congregation had “such a warm, welcoming and inclusive nature to it”.

Janine Greensite, head of deaf services at JDA, addressed the community, saying she hoped it would be the first of many such services.

The children’s service also focused on deaf awareness, senses and communication, with participants learning how to sign their initials and traditional Shabbat songs and using Makaton (a combination of signs and symbols) to sing the first line of the Shema.

The children were joined by Barnet shul member, Judith Saffer, who taught them BSL signs for challah, candles and kiddush wine and how to sign animals for a game.

After the service, members of the deaf community and Barnet Synagogue were able to socialise with the support of BSL interpreters.

In the United Synagogue’s weekly newsletter, United, Daniella Neifeld, the US head of inclusion and special projects, said: “This is a significant milestone for Jewish inclusion. We are delighted to see Barnet Synagogue launch an official DeafShul service, building on the important foundations laid by earlier BSL services, including those pioneered by Muswell Hill Synagogue in 2020.

"Every step that makes our communities more accessible strengthens Jewish life for everyone, and we hope this inspires more communities to follow.”

DeafShul is a Jewish education project, founded by BSL pioneer Vicki Ashmore, to make synagogue services and resources accessible for people who use British Sign Language.

deafshul.co.uk