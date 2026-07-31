Barnet Shul becomes first Orthodox community to hold DeafShul service

Speaking to God can be done in more ways than one, as Barnet Synagogue discovered when they became the first Orthodox synagogue in the UK to host a DeafShul service, accessible to deaf congregants and guests.
They welcomed members, staff and volunteers from the Jewish Deaf Association (JDA) to hold a full Orthodox service, which incorporated small adjustments.
The shul was designed with a side-by-side mechitzah so men and women could sit in the front rows to clearly see the BSL (British Sign Language) interpreter, who signed the prayer service in both Hebrew and English, the Torah portion, the sermon and shul announcements.
Barnet Shul's trademark explanatory comments made between aliyot (call-ups to the Torah) were also live translated into BSL.
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