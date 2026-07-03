Barmitzvah boys play table tennis for 12 hours non-stop to raise money for injured soldiers

Daniel Reuben (left) takes on an opponent (Photo: courtesy)

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“We took on this 12-hour table tennis challenge to support the incredible work of Beit Halochem, and knowing the money we raised is going to such a great cause made the whole experience even more meaningful,” Daniel Sinyor told the JC. “Playing alongside Daniel, switching every 15 minutes, with all my friends taking part and my family cheering us on, made it a long, tough and truly unforgettable day.”

“We came up with this idea from our shared love of table tennis,” said Daniel Reuben. “The challenge really appealed to us because it meant all our friends and family could get involved. People really seemed to like the unique idea that they could be part of our fundraising, as well as donating money.”

Daniel Sinyor (right) and Daniel Reuben (second from left) with friends (Photo: courtesy)

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He added: “The tournament was a huge success, and we filled all 48 slots. We were lucky with the weather and ended up with people staying well after their session to chat and hang out.”

Asked what advice he and his friend would give to other young people hoping to make a difference, Daniel Reuben said: “I would encourage anyone who wants to raise money to pick something you love doing and involve as many people as possible, as it was so rewarding.”

A spokesperson for Beit Halochem UK, said: “Beit Halochem UK is deeply grateful to both Daniels for their remarkable efforts to raise vital funds for disabled veterans and victims of terror in Israel. These funds will support our 70,000 Beit Halochem members, including more than 19,000 who have joined since October 7th. It is truly inspiring to see the youth of our community make such a meaningful contribution."