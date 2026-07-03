Barmitzvah boys play table tennis for 12 hours non-stop to raise money for injured soldiers

Two barmitzvah boys have played 12 uninterrupted hours of table tennis to raise vital funds for injured Israeli soldiers.
Aiming to mark their coming-of-age in a meaningful way, twelve-year-olds Daniel Reuben and Daniel Sinyor, from Barnet, challenged themselves to play table tennis from 9am to 9pm, roping in their family and friends to help them reach their goal.
The Daniel and Daniel Table Tennis Event drew countless competitors, promising – in addition to challenging play – cookies and merchandise.
The two friends sold 15-minute playing slots to those willing to face them at the table, ultimately raising more than £1,000 for Beit Halochem, which has a number of rehabilitation centres in Israel for injured IDF soldiers.
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