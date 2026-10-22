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Barbara Windsor’s widower pays tribute to Jewish Care for ‘love and care’ shown to EastEnders’ star

Scott Mitchell was speaking at Anita Dorfman House, where the actress spent the last few months of her life

October 22, 2026 12:35
Scott Mitchell and Barbara Windsor attend the British Comedy Awards at Fountain Studios on December 16, 2011 in London (Photo: Getty)
Scott Mitchell and Barbara Windsor attend the British Comedy Awards in 2011 (Photo: Getty)

By

Brandon Malinsky

5 min read
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“It feels right. It feels so comforting.”

Alzheimer’s campaigner Scott Mitchell was describing his emotional return to Jewish Care’s campus on the border of Hertfordshire.

It was the first time he had been back since his famous wife, Dame Barbara Windsor, passed away there.

Carry On and EastEnders legend Barbara spent the last five months of her life at Jewish Care’s Anita Dorfman House care home on the 16-acre state-of-the-art Sandringham community campus. She died six years ago.

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Topics:

Dame Barbara Windsor

Jewish Care

Dementia

Alzheimer's

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