Back after a break: Grassroots Jews returns this year to offer a different kind of Yom Kippur

Grassroots Jews, the independent, pop-up High Holy Day minyan, will be back for Yom Kippur this year after a two-year break.
The group provided an alternative for young Jewish people in north-West London who were looking for something different from the formal synagogue setting of their parents.
Launched in 2009, Grassroots ran services at spiritual peak season until 2023 but struggled to find leaders to continue after that.
Now Daniel Susser, 36, and Jen McAlister, 33, have taken on the mantle and mobilised support to ensure its return this autumn at a venue in Golders Green.
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