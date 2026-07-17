Author of ‘The Renoir Girls’ tells their story to a captivated audience

The captivating but little-known Jewish story behind one of Renoir’s most famous paintings has now been brought to life, thanks to the work of a writer and historian.
Catherine Ostler, former editor-in-chief at Tatler, has revealed the tragic – and also triumphant – fate of the subjects in Renoir’s world-renowned Pink and Blue portrait, in her new book, Renoir Girls.
The story has now told in front of a live JC audience where, in conversation with historian Dominic Green, Ostler shared how Alice and Elisabeth Cahen d’Anvers, the girls in the painting, were the youngest daughters of a French Jewish family.
In what Green called a “thrilling and enthralling new saga”, Ostler begins her tale in “the pinnacle of good living in the nineteenth century”, Paris, where the Cahen d’Anvers – among “the richest, most privileged families in France” – were based.
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