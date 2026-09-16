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‘As a student, I was working 40 hours a week. I’m still paying off my debts’

Lucy Pollock speaks to Jewish students and graduates about the pressures they face to stay financially afloat

September 16, 2026 16:36
Student debt (Photo: Getty)
Student debt (Photo: Getty)

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5 min read
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Talia (not her real name) recently graduated from the University of Leeds. She said that for the entirety of her degree, her student loan didn’t fully cover the cost of rent, let alone provide money to live off.

“The most difficult time was when I first moved into my second-year house,” she told the JC. “Because it wasn’t done through the university, the first three months of rent all had to be paid before my student loan came in. I had to take £1,500 out of my overdraft – a debt which I’m still paying off.”

She also had to take on paid work and found herself working a 40-hour week on top of her studies, earning just £8 an hour. “Working on Saturdays and Sundays completely restricted my social life, and after rent and paying back [some of] my overdraft, I wasn’t even left with much to live off. Budgeting got really difficult.”

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Topics:

Students

Debt

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