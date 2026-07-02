Arts Therapies for Children marks decade of showing up for struggling youngsters

This week, Arts Therapy for Children celebrated “ten years of showing up for children who felt invisible, listening when words were too hard to find, and changing, and in some cases saving lives”, said head of fundraising Georgia Morgan.
Morgan, whose childhood was blighted by her father’s illness and who ultimately lost him “far too soon”, explained that “the children who need us most are often the ones who are suffering in silence”.
ATFC supports children aged between four and 11 who are experiencing emotional, social, or mental health challenges, from trauma and grief to anxiety and ADHD.
The charity, which provides children with an outlet to express themselves using art if they are unable to share their feelings verbally, aims to act preventatively, providing support to struggling children before they enter their teenage years.
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