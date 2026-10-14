Artist given her own exhibition in care home to celebrate her work

An artist who had to leave many of her works behind when she moved into residential care is being honoured by an exhibition at the home.
Joy Feld, 97, is showcasing her sculptures, paintings and drawings at TLC Carlton Court, in Barnet, in an exhibition titled Joy Feld – a Lifetime of Art. The show at the home, which is for residents of all backgrounds, will run until October 25.
Joy moved into her new accommodation two months ago, and the transition initially took its toll, said her daughter, Sara Hassell. “She was very low in the home, refusing to join in with mealtimes or entertainment, staying in her room all day.”
That was until staff member Moses Barnabas began talking to Joy about the paintings and sculptures which were in her room and “noticed how alive she became during these chats”, said Sara.
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