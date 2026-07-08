Aron’s brutal knock is not enough as brave Belmont fall to narrow defeat at Datchworth

Belmont & Edgware Cricket Club’s (BECC) two sides may have failed to win at the weekend, but both took plenty of encouragement even in defeat.
The slightly depleted first XI narrowly lost their league game at Datchworth after a 34-run partnership for the tenth wicket wasn’t quite enough to see the team over the line.
After winning the toss and deciding to field, captain Adam Morris started an excellent day for the team in the field with a sharp catch at slip – the start of a day when BECC held onto every chance they created. A simple catch at cover gave Scott Gerard his third wicket of the day after he clean-bowled two Datchworth batsmen to continue his fine season with the ball.
BECC kept chipping away with wickets throughout the innings, with each bowler getting in on the act. Josh Reynolds took a good low catch before veteran David Kaplan produced the moment of the day with a stunning take over his shoulder having covered a lot of ground to make the catch while young Alfie Davis took two late wickets to limit the target to 188.
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