App launched to help grieving relatives through Jewish mourning rituals

The death of a loved one can be a deeply painful time, sometimes made more so by the necessity to arrange a funeral and shiva quickly, in accordance with Jewish law.
Now an app has been launched which aims to help take some of the stress out of Jewish “death admin” .
Set up by Daniel Winston, the Indications app allows people to send out a link with funeral and shiva details, set up a meal rota for mourners and provide a biography of the deceased for the rabbi or cantor officiating at the funeral. It also includes a yahrzeit calculator with both the Hebrew and English dates, which can be synced with phone calendars.
Other features include contact details of chevrei kadisha for all denominations, “mourning step-by-step checklists” and Hebrew and transliterations of the traditional prayers recited at funerals, such as Kaddish and Kel Maleh Rachamim.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.